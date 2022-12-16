Peacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of Untitled Ian McCulloch Project

Peacock announced TODAY the straight-to-series order of contemporary horror thriller UNTITLED IAN MCCULLOCH PROJECT.

Atomic Monster's James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, Malignant), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will executive produce alongside director (101) / executive producer E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero), writer / executive producer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire) and executive producer / author Robert McCammon (Stinger). Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster.

The series comes from Wan's Atomic Monster and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

"We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that's both entertaining and emotional," said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences."

"When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you've got all the ingredients for an incredible series," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "We're ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience."

Stinger takes place during a single twenty-four-hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the BRINK by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed.