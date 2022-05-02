Peacock Announces First Original Films From Universal Pictures to Premiere in 2023

Peacock announced TODAY three upcoming original films scheduled to premiere on the service in 2023: SHOOTING STARS, PRAISE THIS, and THE KILLER. Each film is part of the previously announced collaboration with Universal Pictures to produce a number of films made exclusively for Peacock.

"We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal. "Together with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now."

The Peacock Originals coming in 2023 from Universal Pictures include the following films:

Peacock will be home to the first film from NBCUniversal's production deal with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company. SHOOTING STARS follows LeBron's origin story as a high-school basketball player and is currently being filmed in his hometown of Akron. Academy Award-nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are producing along with The SpringHill Company.

From producer Will Packer, who also produced Girls Trip, comes PRAISE THIS, starring Chloe Bailey as the newest member of a community's church choir who pushes her members in a hipper musical direction and whose involvement with an irreverent hip-hop star may kick off-or jeopardize-her own musical career.

And celebrated action auteur John Woo returns to reimagine and direct his own classic, THE KILLER.

These new, exclusive original films will join Peacock's catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive Originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios.

In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.