Peacock Announces ALYSSA LIMPERIS: NO BAD DAYS Standup Special

Peacock has announced Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days. The new one-hour comedy special will be released on August 12.

Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days takes audiences through the stinging journey of loss while reminding you how wonderful each day can be. The hour-long comedy special offers an honest portrayal of grief and pain told through a lens of hope and laughter.

Limperis, a Los Angeles based comedian, offers a hilarious and moving combination of stand-up and theatrical performance as she turns loss into laughter, taking audiences through the relatable experience of losing a parent.

The special serves as a reminder to viewers that no matter how dark or heavy things feel, if you can find the beauty around you, there's no such thing as a bad day.

"This special is deeply personal to me. I wrote this piece in the throes of grief after losing my dad to brain cancer in 2015." states Limperis. "This project was a cathartic way to help me process the changes in my life and start my journey on the road to healing, through laughter," said Alyssa Limperis.

Watch the trailer for the new special here: