Peacock Adds Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale to Cast of New Drama Series MRS. DAVIS

Peacock announced TODAY that Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451), Ben Chaplin (The Nevers, Snowden) and Margo Martindale (American Crime Story: Impeachment and Mrs. America) have joined the cast of the highly anticipated drama series MRS. DAVIS, from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.

Starring Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman, the series comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Peacock can confirm that the series is an exploration of faith versus technology - an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

Peacock previously confirmed that three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) will star in the leading role of the series, and Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) would star alongside Gilpin. Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence, and McDorman will play Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Emmy Award-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first episode.

Tara Hernandez most recently served as a writer and co-executive producer of TV's #1 comedy, Young Sheldon. She previously was a writer and co-executive producer on the long-running blockbuster hit comedy The Big Bang Theory.

A prolific, award-winning creator known for ambitious and genre-bending storytelling, Lindelof's most recent television credits include the critically acclaimed series Watchmen and The Leftovers, both of which he was co-creator and showrunner. Prior to that, Lindelof was co-creator and co-showrunner of the game-changing TV juggernaut LOST. His feature film credits include Star Trek, Prometheus, World War Z, and Tomorrowland, among others.