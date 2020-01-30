Patricio Guzman's Complete Collection of Films Now Streaming on OVID

To mark the occasion of the U.S. theatrical release of Chilean director Patricio Guzmán's THE CORDILLERA OF DREAMS, OVID.tv will add Guzmán's documentary THE PEARL BUTTON to their streaming platform on February 6, 2020.

This will be the first time all the major films of "one of Latin America's most important directors of the 20th and 21st centuries" (Latin Life) will be collected in one place and easily accessible for home viewing.



Guzmán's films on OVID.tv include THE BATTLE OF CHILE (1975), THE PINOCHET CASE (2001), SALVADOR ALLENDE (2004), and NOSTALGIA FOR THE LIGHT (2011)



"Those who have a memory are able to live in the fragile present moment. Those who have none, don't live anywhere." --Patricio Guzman





