Parris Goebel Will Helm MURDER ON THE DANCE FLOOR

Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  
Parris Goebel Will Helm MURDER ON THE DANCE FLOOR

Variety reports that choreographer and director Parris Goebel will direct "Murder on the Dance Floor."

The film is an adaptation of Goebel's acclaimed street-dance-based production.

Goebel has directed music videos for Justin Bieber and Ciara, along with working with Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and K-pop stars, such as CL and Taeyang.

Elyse Hollander ("Blonde Ambition") penned the script.

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • SLØTFACE Share New Track 'Tap the Pack'
  • Nicola Benedetti to Perform at GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony
  • Lee Foss Reveals Line-Ups for His Repopulate Mars Series
  • RATINGS: Paramount Network's 68 WHISKEY is #1 Cable Drama Premiere