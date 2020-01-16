Parris Goebel Will Helm MURDER ON THE DANCE FLOOR

Variety reports that choreographer and director Parris Goebel will direct "Murder on the Dance Floor."

The film is an adaptation of Goebel's acclaimed street-dance-based production.

Goebel has directed music videos for Justin Bieber and Ciara, along with working with Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and K-pop stars, such as CL and Taeyang.

Elyse Hollander ("Blonde Ambition") penned the script.

Read the original story on Variety.





