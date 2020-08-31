Paris Hilton and Lele Pons Set for VidCon Now's Final Creator Tentpole Event

YouTube Originals Presents: Balancing Life in the Spotlight is set for Thursday, September 10

VidCon Now, VidCon's summer-long virtual experience celebrating online video and digital creators, today announced the final creator tentpole event, Youtube Originals Presents: Balancing Life in the Spotlight, set for Thursday, September 10. The panel will feature Paris Hilton - world renowned businesswoman, entrepreneur, and star of the upcoming Youtube Originals documentary This is Paris - and the multi-talented entertainer and star of Youtube Original series The Secret Life of Lele Pons, Lele Pons. The duo will conduct a candid conversation about what it's like to live in the spotlight, along with tips for managing burnout as a creator in today's world.

YouTube Originals Presents: Balancing Life in the Spotlight is the third in a series of creator tentpole events presented by Youtube and VidCon. The September event follows the recent mobile gaming charity tournament featuring prominent mobile gaming creators including CWA Ash, Orange Juice Gaming, KairosTime, Medalcore, Her Gaming, Lex Brawl Stars, and host Powerbang Gaming.

The first creator tentpole event of the series entitled Youtube Originals: Producing During Lockdown featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Reggie Hudlin (Showrunner, "Bear Witness, "Take Action"), Reed Duchscher (CEO, Night Media) and Kristen Wong (Producer, "Dear Class of 2020") and provided a behind the scenes look at how Youtube and these industry experts pivoted their content strategy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

VidCon is the world's largest event for fans, creators, executives, and brands who are passionate about online video and building diverse communities. Their flagship show, VidCon US, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, welcoming 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors. VidCon continued its global expansion, announcing three new markets - VidCon Asia, VidCon Abu Dhabi, and VidCon Mexico - adding to its roster of international events in Australia and London. VidCon was founded by veteran Youtube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom in 2018.

