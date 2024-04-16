Pamela Anderson Joins Liam Neeson in THE NAKED GUN Reboot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deadline has announced that Pamela Anderson, actress and model, has joined the upcoming reboot of the comedy classic The Naked Gun.

Anderson will star alongside the previously announced Liam Neeson in the film, which will hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island, who co-wrote a draft of the script alongside Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Together, the trio worked on Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers for Disney.

In her acting roles, Anderson is perhaps best known for her performance in the television series Baywatch, for which she reprised her role in the 2017 Dwayne Johnson-led reboot.

Anderson made her Broadway debut in 2019 as Roxie Hart in Chicago, a role which she played for eight weeks. Pam & Tommy, the Hulu miniseries focusing on her relationship with former husband Tommy Lee, was released in 2022.

1988's The Naked Gun was a comedy hit from the creators of the film Airplane! Starring Leslie Nielsen, the movie spawned two sequels.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski