Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palm Springs Film Festival Cancelled Due to COVID

pixeltracker

The festival was originally set to run from January 7 through 17 in Palm Springs, Los Angeles.

Dec. 29, 2021  
Palm Springs Film Festival Cancelled Due to COVID

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been cancelled due to concerns regarding COVID-19, Deadline reports. The festival was originally set to run from January 7 through 17 in Palm Springs, Los Angeles.

The festival was set to feature 129 films, including a highly-anticipated Dionne Warwick documentary. The cancellation was announced TODAY through the Palm Springs International Film Society Facebook page.

It was previously announced that the festival gala would also be cancelled.

Andrew Garfield was announced as the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!

Lady Gaga was set to receive the Icon Award for her recent performance as Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Previous winners of the Icon Award have included Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and more.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Plush Frog
Book of Mormon Plush Frog
Diana Sapphire Pin
Diana Sapphire Pin
Cats Unisex Show Shirt
Cats Unisex Show Shirt

From This Author Michael Major