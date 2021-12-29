Palm Springs Film Festival Cancelled Due to COVID

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been cancelled due to concerns regarding COVID-19, Deadline reports. The festival was originally set to run from January 7 through 17 in Palm Springs, Los Angeles.

The festival was set to feature 129 films, including a highly-anticipated Dionne Warwick documentary. The cancellation was announced TODAY through the Palm Springs International Film Society Facebook page.

It was previously announced that the festival gala would also be cancelled.

Andrew Garfield was announced as the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!

Lady Gaga was set to receive the Icon Award for her recent performance as Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Previous winners of the Icon Award have included Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and more.