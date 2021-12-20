Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Palm Springs International Film Festival gala awards show has been cancelled due to concerns regarding COVID-19, Deadline reports. The event was originally set to take place on January 6, 2022.

Andrew Garfield was announced as the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!

Lady Gaga was set to receive the Icon Award for her recent performance as Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Previous winners of the Icon Award have included Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and more.

The screening portions of the festival are still scheduled to take place. Guests must wear face masks and show proof of vaccination upon entry. After not holding the in-person festival last year, also due to COVID concerns, the committee hopes to return to in-person events in 2023.