PBS Sets New Series CIVICS MADE EASY with Author Ben Sheehan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PBS has announced CIVICS MADE EASY, a new twelve-part series with host and bestselling author Ben Sheehan, premiering Thursday, June 26 on the PBS app, PBS.org, and YouTube. Produced by Second Peninsula, the series aims to explore the fundamentals of American government for a national audience.

From exploring questions like, “What exactly is the Electoral College?" to uncovering the origins of Election Day, Sheehan makes understanding civics both accessible and engaging. In each episode, he breaks down complex topics into digestible lessons that empower, inform, and equip audiences of all ages with a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of U.S. government.

Sheehan, known for his #1 Amazon bestseller “What Does the Constitution Actually Say? A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy Is Supposed to Work,” brings a rare mix of constitutional literacy and pop culture fluency to the project as executive producer, host and writer. He has amassed a devoted social media following among both Hollywood political circles and D.C. insiders for his ability to distill complex civic concepts and breaking political news into clear, compelling, and relatable language. His straightforward approach resonates especially in an era marked by heightened polarization and civic confusion.

His work has been praised by educators, journalists, legal scholars, and elected officials. In addition to authoring a widely read Substack, Politics Made Easy, Sheehan has contributed to The Washington Post, The Hill, and The Daily Beast, and made frequent media appearances on Real Time with Bill Maher, PBS NewsHour, Good Morning America, CBS News, and Amanpour & Co.

CIVICS MADE EASY will also be published on PBS LearningMedia alongside curriculum-aligned support materials for middle and high school classrooms. These materials will feature full episodes from the program and teaching tips and activities that draw on the content of the video to build civic knowledge. Written by educators for educators, these learning materials allow grade 6-12 educators to easily use program content in their classrooms.

CIVICS MADE EASY will be available to stream starting Thursday, June 26 on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. The series will also be available on PBS’ flagship YouTube channel.

CIVICS MADE EASY is produced for PBS by Second Peninsula. Ben Sheehan is Executive Producer and Writer. Steve Goldbloom is the Creative Director and Executive Producer, along with Melissa Williams. Ana Dávila is Head of Post-Production. Katie Hodgman, Summer Mastin, and Mira Kittner are Producers. Benita Sills is Senior Editor and Fred Arelaro is Finishing Editor. Gabi Amerth is Social Media Manager. Executive in charge for PBS is Margaret Ebrahim and Estefanía De León is Assistant Director.

Episode Breakdown

Episode 1: “What is the Electoral College?”

Premieres Thursday, June 26, 2025

Ben Sheehan provides a comprehensive exploration of the Electoral College, covering its historical origins, how it operates today, its controversies, and possible reforms.

Episode 2: “Why Do Politicians Keep Asking for Money?”

Premieres Thursday, July 10, 2025

Ben Sheehan breaks down the origins of political fundraising and the ins and outs of campaign texts, political donations, Super PACs, and dark money.

Episode 3: “Why Is Election Day a Tuesday in November?”

Premieres Thursday, July 24, 2025

Ben Sheehan reveals why we vote on Tuesdays, who runs our elections, and how voting varies by state.

Episode 4: “Why Do We Have Two Main Political Parties?”

Premieres Thursday, August 7, 2025

Ben Sheehan explores America's two-party system, its history, and why third parties struggle to compete.

Episode 5: “Do Americans Have the Right to Vote?”

Premieres Thursday, August 21, 2025

Ben Sheehan looks into where our voting rights come from and why they're more complex than you think.

Episode 6: “Why Do We Know So Little About How Our Government Works?”

Premieres Thursday, September 4, 2025

Ben Sheehan explores why many Americans know so little about government and how to change that.

Episode 7: “What Is the Filibuster?

Premieres Thursday, September 18, 2025

Ben Sheehan explains the filibuster’s history, evolution, rules, and potential reforms.

Episode 8: “What Are U.S. Territories and Why Do We Have Them?

Premieres Thursday, October 2, 2025

Ben Sheehan covers U.S. territories and how they became a part of America.

Episode 9: “Where Do Our Tax Dollars Go?

Premieres Thursday, October 16, 2025

Ben Sheehan looks at how the U.S. government raises, and spends, your hard-earned money.

Episode 10: “What Is a Constitutional Convention?

Premieres Thursday, October 30, 2025

Ben Sheehan explains what happened at the first one and if the U.S could have another.

Episode 11: “How to Amend the Constitution

Premieres Thursday, November 13, 2025

Ben Sheehan explains how, and how often, Americans have changed their Constitution.

Episode 12: “Do Our Founding Documents Still Matter?

Premieres Thursday, November 27, 2025

Ben Sheehan explores how these documents, and their lessons, still resonate today.

Comments

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...