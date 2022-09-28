Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PBS Announces TUTANKHAMUN: ALLIES & ENEMIES

The documentary is premiering Wednesday, Nov. 23, 8-10 p.m. ET.

Sep. 28, 2022  

In celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary of KING Tutankhamun's tomb discovery, PBS announced TODAY TUTANKHAMUN: ALLIES & ENEMIES, a new two-hour documentary investigating KING Tut's life and legacy, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 23, 8-10 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

Produced and shot on location by an all-Egyptian crew led by filmmaker and executive producer Hossam Aboul-Magd, TUTANKHAMUN: ALLIES & ENEMIES goes beyond examining Tut's tomb and treasures. The film aims to share the Egyptian pharaoh's story from his point of view and unpacks the short-lived human existence of the "Boy King." Lead archaeologist Dr. Yasmin El Shazly and photographer Mahmoud Rashad explore Egypt and the Americas, meeting with historians, archaeologists and scientists to inspect historical inconsistencies and delve into secrets surrounding Tut's childhood and family.

As Dr. El Shazly searched for answers, she said, "I'm doing so not only because I am an archaeologist, but as an Egyptian who wants to understand the history of my magnificent civilization." When asked why she is on a mission to examine the different theories surrounding the Boy King's life and legacy, she stated, "King Tut is not the golden mask. Tut was a human being just like anyone else. He was probably less fortunate than many."

"TUTANKHAMUN: ALLIES & ENEMIES offers a unique perspective on the epic story of KING Tutankhamun," said Bill Gardner, vice president of multiplatform programming and head of development at PBS. "So much more than a collection of priceless artifacts, his legacy places him at the center of one of the most intriguing political thrillers of all human history. Following the clues through the eyes of Egyptian researchers brings an immersive authenticity that is unlike any other telling of this fascinating tale."

Using drone footage and computed tomography science (CT scans), TUTANKHAMUN: ALLIES & ENEMIES takes a closer look at KING Tut's burial. The Egyptian team led by Dr. El Shazly gives viewers special access to newly discovered tombs that shed light on new theories about the politics and intrigue of this dramatic period of seismic change in Egyptian history. Journeying across Egypt from Cairo to Luxor, the film provides an in-depth exploration pursuing answers about KING Tut, the powers and people that impacted his life and death, and the legacy his reign left behind.

TUTANKHAMUN: ALLIES & ENEMIES will stream simultaneously with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. All titles will also be available for streaming with closed captioning in English and Spanish. PBS station members can also view other series, documentaries and specials via PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website.

TUTANKHAMUN: ALLIES & ENEMIES is directed by filmmaker and executive producer Hossam Aboul-Magd, co-hosted by lead archaeologist Dr. Yasmin El Shazly, and shot by photographer and co-host Mahmoud Rashad. Bill Gardner is the executive-in-charge for PBS.

