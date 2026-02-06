PAUL MCCARTNEY: MAN ON THE RUN Soundtrack to Feature Unheard Rarities

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of the release of Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, the new feature documentary about the prolific musician, a companion album will be released from Capitol Records, MPL Communications, and UMG.

Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack will include a tracklist of several classic tracks from across Paul McCartney and Wings’ catalog, in addition to three rarities.

“Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix),” a previously unreleased rough mix from the 1979 album sessions for Back to the Egg, and “Live And Let Die (Rockshow),” from the 1980 concert film Rockshow, will both appear on the album, and can now be heard exclusively via Amazon Music here, ahead of release. The album will also feature a third previously unreleased track in “Gotta Sing Gotta Dance,” originally featured in the 1973 James Paul McCartney TV Special.

Both the soundtrack album and documentary will be released on February 27th, with Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack arriving in a variety of formats, including a limited edition New York Taxi Yellow Vinyl LP by Jack White's Third Man Pressing plant (pre-order here), a limited edition Tangerine Peel Orange Vinyl LP Amazon Exclusive, and Black Vinyl LP, through to a 1CD edition and digital release. Each vinyl edition will also come with a Man on the Run poster.

The artwork had creative direction by Paul McCartney and Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell of Hipgnosis, the design studio that worked with Paul for eight Wings albums, including Band on the Run, Venus and Mars, Wings Over America, Wings Greatest, and the 2025 anthology, WINGS. The artwork was designed by Peter Curzon of Storm Studios.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run chronicles McCartney's career in the decade following The Beatles’ break-up and the rise of his new band Wings. The documentary features previously unseen footage, Linda McCartney’s photographs, interviews with Paul, Linda, Mary and Stella McCartney, several Wings band members, Sean Ono Lennon, Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, and more.

Speaking about his approach to the film and soundtrack, director Morgan Neville said, “This soundtrack is a snapshot of that journey told through his music. Each of these songs is a result of some creative impulse of who Paul was at that moment in time. It was through song that Paul spoke, not only to the world, but to himself. We’re lucky enough to be able to listen along.”

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run is produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL Communications and Polygram Entertainment. The film will be available on Prime Video from February 27th in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film will also be released in cinemas for one night only by Trafalgar Releasing on February 19, 2026. Tickets to see the film first, in select cinemas worldwide, are available here.

Each theatrical screening also includes a bonus conversation between Paul McCartney and director Morgan Neville, exclusive to cinemas. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Paul McCartney and Caitrin Rogers. Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack executive producers are Paul McCartney and Morgan Neville.

Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklisting:

Wings - Silly Love Songs (Demo)

Paul McCartney - That Would Be Something (2011 Remaster)

Paul and Linda McCartney - Long Haired Lady (2012 Remaster)

Paul and Linda McCartney - Too Many People (2012 Remaster)

Paul McCartney and Wings - Big Barn Bed (2018 Remaster)

Paul McCartney - Gotta Sing Gotta Dance

Wings - Live and Let Die (Rockshow)

Paul McCartney and Wings - Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)

Wings - Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix)

Wings - Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)

Paul McCartney - Coming Up (2011 Remaster)

Paul McCartney and Wings - Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)

Photo Credit: Linda McCartney/MPL Archive LLP