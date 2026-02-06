Video: Michael Urie Celebrates Major Milestone in SHRINKING Sneak Peek Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of Season 3 of the Apple comedy Shrinking. The series returned to the streamer at the end of January, fresh off the announcement of a Season 4 renewal.

In the upcoming episode, debuting Wednesday, February 11, Jimmy and Liz show up for Brian and Charlie when Ava goes into labor. As seen in the clip, Derek steps in to help Brian, played by Michael Urie, celebrate the milestone- even if it isn't quite how he imagined it. Meanwhile, Sean reconnects with his ex, Marisol.

Led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking features an all-star ensemble including Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

In addition to the ensemble cast, the third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season.

Photo Credit: Apple TV