Video: Ashton Kutcher Makes a Discovery in THE BEAUTY Episode 6 Trailer

A trailer has been released for the forthcoming episode of FX's The Beauty, which teases the discovery of some potential problems with the "miracle drug." Ashton Kutcher's character, who wields the power of the coveted concoction, may be forced to make some creative decisions about how to market and sell the injection as the side effects begin to become apparent.

Check out the promo for the sixth episode now, and tune in Wednesdays on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET to watch the show.

The Beauty follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences.

As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and more. The first four episodes of FX's THE BEAUTY are now streaming on Hulu.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant. The Beauty is produced by 20th Television.