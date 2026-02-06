Video: Watch a Sneak Preview From Episode 4 of DROPS OF GOD Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of Drops of God season two, the multilingual French-Japanese drama starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamasa. Titled “The Invitation," the episode will debut on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

In the episode, a surprise call from Davit forces Camille and Issei to enter his world, where wealth and power rule. At a high-stakes dinner party, they must use all their skills to convince Davit not to destroy his family’s vineyard before he sees through their game.

The new season picks up with Camille and Issei's attempt to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, a mystery so profound that even their legendary father, Alexandre Léger, could not solve it. What begins as a pursuit of legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries, and secrets buried for generations. As the search pushes them to the edges of the world and to the darkest corners of themselves, Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice.

Set in the high-stakes world of fine wines and gastronomy, the International Emmy Award Best Drama-winning series is inspired by The New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by KODANSHA Ltd.

From Legendary Entertainment, Drops of God is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. The series is produced by Klaus Zimmermann, directed by Oded Ruskin, and created by Quoc Dang Tran.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple