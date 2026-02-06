Video: Steve Carell Stars in First Trailer for HBO Comedy Series ROOSTER

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Steve Carell just wants to be a supportive parent in the first trailer for Rooster, the new HBO comedy series from Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses. Carell, who made his Broadway debut in 2024's Uncle Vanya, stars as a bestselling author in the series, who arrives on a college campus in support of his professor daughter.

After her husband (also a professor) leaves her for a graduate student, she experiences a personal and professional crisis, leading Carell to join the faculty, where he quickly becomes involved with college life.

The trailer previews Carell's shenanigans, which include frat parties, college sports, and more as he becomes closely identified with the legendary protagonist of his novel, "Rooster."

Charly Clive plays Carell's daughter, with the cast also featuring Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson), Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

The HBO Original comedy series will premiere Sunday, March 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the 10-episode season, from Warner Bros. Television, will debut weekly through Sunday, May 10.

From co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Rooster is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.