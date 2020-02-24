PARASITE Arrives on Hulu This April

This year's historic Best Picture winning film Parasite, from NEON, will be available on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 8.

Parasite made waves this awards season with both critics and audiences alike. Visionary director Bong Joon Ho, took home four Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Additional accolades include the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast and the Palme D'or, which is the top prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.



In Parasite, greed, class discrimination and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.



The film stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Chang Hyae Jin, and Lee Jung Eun.





