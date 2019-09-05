Oxygen's A WEDDING AND A MURDER Returns Monday, September 9

· "A Wedding and a Murder" premieres on Monday, September 9 at 9pm ET/PT on Oxygen.

· The series will air at 8pm ET/PT beginning Monday, September 16.

· "A Wedding and a Murder" examines the shocking true crime stories of brides, grooms and newlyweds whose hopes and dreams turned into real life horror stories at the hands of a horrific crime.

· Season Trailer: https://www.oxygen.com/a-wedding-and-a-murder/preview-new-season-wedding-murder

Coming up this season:

· Each hour-long episode chronicles the emotional world of romances that quickly disintegrates into betrayal, devastation, and ultimately ends in murder.

· The series will cover shocking cases including the well-known disappearance of John and Linda Sohus, newlyweds who mysteriously vanished after a dreadful family reveal, as well as Harold "Skeeter" Lyerla and Cynthia Lynn Knox, a happy couple who tied the knot in Las Vegas, never knowing their wedding vows would trigger a mysterious murder plot, and a decades-long investigation.

· From the bride and groom, to a family member, or even a jealous wedding guest - anyone could be the victim or suspect when marriage serves as the powerful catalyst for murder.

"A Wedding and a Murder" is produced by Leepson Bounds Entertainment with David Leepson, Mary Bissell and Stephanie Lydecker serving as executive producers.

About Oxygen Media:

