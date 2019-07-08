Oxygen Premieres Two-Hour Event Of KILLER COUPLES

Oxygen, the network for high-quality crime programming, takes a closer look at the captivating and twisted love story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn in a "Killer Couples" two-hour special, Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love To Kill For premiering on Saturday, July 13th at 7PM ET/PT. The special will break down the dynamics of Gypsy and Nick's relationship and will exclusively feature Nick's first interview since his sentencing, detailing what pushed the couple to the edge in murdering Gypsy's abusive mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. For a sneak peek of the premiere, visit here!

"Snapped: Killer Couples" is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Stephen Land, Allison Wallach, Todd Moss and Eric Wetherington serving as executive producers. For more information, visit www.oxygen.com.

