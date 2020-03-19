Owen Wilson Chats Wes Anderson and More on HIKING WITH KEVIN

Check out the latest episode from SNL legend Kevin Nealon's hit digital series "Hiking With Kevin," in which this week's guest Owen Wilson discusses coming to LA with Wes Anderson and his brother Luke to work on "Bottle Rocket": "[When] it started off, we were trying to make a more Scorsese, edgy movie, and then we just didn't really have the chops for it."

Being sent to military school: "I got kicked out of school for cheating... I had to ask permission to eat. Before every breakfast and every dinner for that first year as a new cadet, as a rat it was, 'Excuse me sir, could cadet recruit Wilson OC requests permission to use his hands, utensils, in the preparation, transportation, and consumption of his food and drink?'"

Meeting Wes Anderson and getting into entertainment because of military school: "It was my roommate at military school who was good friends with Wes Anderson, and that's how I ended up meeting Wes. So we would've never gotten into the entertainment industry."

His fear of public speaking: "I've never done any of those commencement addresses or SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE just because I get too nervous."

Catch up on season three, which includes hikes with Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Kristen Bell, Joel McHale, and more. All seasons are available to binge now on Kevin Nealon's YouTube channel.





