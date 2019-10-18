Oscar-Nominated Doc RABBIT A LA BERLIN is Now Streaming
Today, two new films begin streaming on OVID: LOUISE BY THE SHORE and RABBIT À LA BERLIN. The first is an imaginative, reflective animated film from France about an old woman and her adventures in a small abandoned seaside resort town when the weather takes a turn for the worse. With scenes in dreamy pastels, it's the perfect film complement to a cozy weekend.
The latter is "part nature study, part cold war allegory, [that] examines the human consequences of the Berlin Wall through the startled eyes of the wild rabbits that once flourished in the NO MAN'S LAND on its eastern side." The film delivers a hard-hitting story on adjusting to a new way of life, delivered through the all-seeing eyes of absurdly cute, wild bunnies.
In celebration of First Peoples' Day, we've also curated a collection of films on and by Indigenous People including TRINKETS AND BEADS. This documentary tells the story of how the Amazon's Huaorani are attempting to survive the Petroleum Age on their own terms and exposes the hidden consequences of our relentless drive to "develop" the world.
Watch a trailer for "Rabbit A La Berlin" here: