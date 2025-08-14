Original WONDER PETS! Series to Debut on Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All three seasons of the original Emmy Award-nominated series Wonder Pets! will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 15. Running between 2006 and 2016, the musical series features the characters of Linny, Tuck, and Ming-Ming, who use teamwork, compassion, and clever problem-solving to save the day.

Wonder Pets! follows the adventures of three classroom pets who travel the globe to rescue baby animals in need. With teamwork, catchy songs, and problem-solving skills, Linny, Tuck, and Ming-Ming work together on missions that teach young viewers the value of cooperation, empathy, and persistence. Each episode features operatic-style singing and an encouraging tone designed especially for preschoolers.

The full library of “Wonder Pets” joins the first season of “Wonder Pets: In the City,” the original series produced by Nickelodeon Animation, featuring a new trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake, and Zuri the Bunny. These classroom pets, who live in a kindergarten classroom in New York City, travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, “Wonder Pets: In the City” is developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley who serves as executive producer alongside Steve Altiere, and Grammy and Emmy Award winner and co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser.

This music-forward series also features Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, and is accompanied by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.