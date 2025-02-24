Oprah Winfrey To Host New Primetime Television Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After addressing topics like weight loss and artificial INTELLIGENCE with in-depth conversations over the past year, Oprah Winfrey is now tackling the inevitable phase of life every woman will face: menopause. The primetime television event, “An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution,” will air MONDAY, MARCH 31 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

As women strive to understand and openly discuss the changes that impact every cell of their bodies, and new research shows women as young as 35 starting to show symptoms of perimenopause, Winfrey brings together a panel of renowned medical experts and leading voices to discuss the traditionally taboo topic of menopause before a live studio audience. Featured will be a group of women from all walks of life who have experienced a wide array of midlife transitions, as well as experts who explore the physical and neurological changes that occur during this life stage — a change that impacts every woman.

Special guests include award-winning actress, director and advocate Halle Berry; acclaimed actress, author and advocate Naomi Watts; No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and OB-GYN Dr. Mary Claire Haver; Emmyâ and Peabody Award-winning journalist and women’s health advocate Maria Shriver; Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl, a professor of neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles; and comedienne Leanne Morgan who speaks about perimenopause and menopause in her recent comedy special.

“When I was around 48 years old, I thought I was dying and went from doctor to doctor trying to understand why my heart was racing, and did not receive any answers until I picked up a book and read how heart palpitations can be a symptom indicating a change is coming to your body,” said Winfrey. “This show starts the REVOLUTION of answers for millions of women throughout this country. We discuss what you need to know to best advocate for yourself when it comes to mental health, sleep, weight, sex and your brain so we can ultimately see how freeing menopause can be in your life, with the best yet to come.”

“An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution” is produced by Harpo Productions, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

About Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a global media leader, producer, philanthropist, actress and author. Over the course of her esteemed career, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today. For 25 years, Winfrey was host and producer of the award-winning talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” engaging in range of multifaceted cultural conversations. Currently, Oprah oversees Harpo Productions, serves as chairman and CEO of OWN, is the founder of O, The Oprah Magazine and digital companion site OprahDaily.com, and hosts the new weekly podcast series “The Oprah Podcast.”

Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

