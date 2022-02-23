OWN TV's Relationship Series PUT A RING ON IT Sets Season Three Return

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season 3 of its successful relationship series "Put A Ring On It" Friday, March 25 at 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST, also available on the OWN app and discovery+.

The social experiment centers on 3 couples embarking on the ultimate relationship test, as they determine whether they should get married or call it quits. During the 9-week experience, the Atlanta area couples are guided by Master Relationship Coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who has been helping couples discover their truths for over 25 years.

Each week, the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront THE ONE question they've been too afraid to ask: is this pairing really ready for their 'happily ever after?' The couples go on a series of dates with other people and possibly discover if there's a better LOVE CONNECTION they've been missing all along. By confronting these issues head-on, will the couples decide it's time to go their separate ways, or will it finally be time to 'put a ring on it?'

During its most recent season in Fall 2021, "Put A Ring On It" ranked #1 in its time period on cable with African-American women, households and total viewers. The show is executive produced by Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante, Lighthearted Entertainment.

Watch a first look at the new season here: