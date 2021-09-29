OWN Network Picks Up Third Season of ALL RISE

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY the pickup of NAACP Image Award-nominated Warner Bros. Television courtroom drama "All Rise" for a 20-episode third season slated to air on OWN in 2022.

The Simone Missick-fronted series comes to the network following two seasons on CBS. Dee Harris-Lawrence the executive producer/showrunner of OWN and WBTV's Peabody Award-winning drama "David Makes Man," is executive producer and showrunner for "All Rise," with series star Simone Missick, who has twice been nominated for NAACP IMAGE AWARDS for her work as Judge Lola Carmichael, serving as an executive producer for season three. OWN will also air seasons one and two in advance of the launch of season three.

Additionally, HBO Max and Hulu have acquired subscription streaming rights to all episodes of "All Rise" via a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Viewers will be able to catch up on the first two seasons of "All Rise" on both Hulu and HBO Max beginning December 1, 2021, in advance of the show's third season debut on OWN. And the third season of "All Rise" will be available on both HBO Max and Hulu after it airs on OWN in 2022. Season three premiere dates are to be determined.

"All Rise" is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed 'Judge Lola Carmichael' (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael's best friend, Deputy District Attorney 'Mark Callan,' Jessica Camacho as public defender 'Emily Lopez,' J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer 'Luke Watkins,' Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola's assistant 'Sherri Kansky,' Lindsay Mendez as court reporter 'Sara Castillo,' and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney 'Amy Quinn.'