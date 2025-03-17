OUTLANDER Season Seven to Receive Collector’s Blu-ray Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sony Pictures Entertainment will release the complete seventh season of Outlander in a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™ set, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 27, 2025, just in time to celebrate World Outlander Day on June 1st. Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander books, the seventh season brings back Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan who reprise their starring roles as “Claire and Jamie Fraser,” along with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as “Brianna and Roger MacKenzie” and John Bell as “Young Ian.”

The Blu-ray and DVD for the series contain all 16 episodes from the complete seventh season and are loaded with extras including four all-new “Outlander Untold” scenes following the stories of fan-favorite characters, blooper reel and deleted scenes. The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition also includes a 24 page booklet with behind the scenes photos, storyboard images and a set of collector cards.

Following the harrowing events of season six, Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted of murder. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION has arrived. In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing — and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

Outlander's seventh season is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Jim Kohlberg, Andy Harries, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan are executive producers.

BLU-RAY AND DVD BONUS MATERIALS

Four Outlander Untold Scenes

Blooper Reel

Deleted Scenes

Comments