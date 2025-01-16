OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD Sets Summer 2025 Release Date at STARZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has announced a summer premiere for its new romantic saga “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” with an epic teaser that introduces viewers to two new couples who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.

News of the highly anticipated prequel drama series comes ahead of “Outlander’s” season seven finale, airing Friday, January 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. “Outlander” has recently completed production on its eighth and final season, with ten more episodes of adventure and hope ahead for the Frasers and MacKenzies.



“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” follows the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). Recently released images also introduced some of the extended cast with characters familiar to the “Outlander” universe, including Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Ellen’s siblings, Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford), and Jocasta Cameron (Sadhbh Malin), as well as legal advisor, Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian’s father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran).



Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both “Outlander” and the “Blood of My Blood” series with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg serving as executive producers on both as well. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company and Sony Pictures Television and will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.



The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale. Watch the new teaser below.

