OPPENHEIMER Sets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital Release

OPPENHEIMER will be available to own just in time for the holidays on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, & Digital on November 21, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

From celebrated writer and director Christopher Nolan comes the must-see cinematic masterpiece about the man and the moment that changed the world forever. As it continues its dominant global box-office run, OPPENHEIMER will be available to own just in time for the holidays on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, & Digital on November 21, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Delve deeper into the unparalleled filmmaking behind OPPENHEIMER with an extensive collection of special features, including the global debut of “The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer.” This 70+ minute immersive piece showcases exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and extensive interviews with Nolan and his creative collaborators, offering unrestricted access inside the process, performances, effects, music and artistry responsible for this extraordinary film.

Additional features include the NBC News companion documentary, “To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb,” as well as a “Trinity Anniversary Panel Discussion” featuring a panel moderated by Emmy® -winning journalist Chuck Todd, with Christopher Nolan, Nobel® Prize winner Dr. Kip Throne; world-renowned physicist Dr. Carlo Rovelli; Dr. Thom Mason, director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Kai Bird, the Pulitzer Prize-winning co-author of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, on which the film is based.

Watch Nolan’s cinematic vision come alive on 4K Ultra HD with vibrant visuals, four-times-sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and multi-channel audio that delivers an enveloping sound. Plus, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs are uniquely designed to include mixed 2.20 and 1.78 aspect ratios that enables viewers to experience the shift in aspect ratio as viewed in select theatrical locations, for the ultimate in-home viewing.

Written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, OPPENHEIMER, thrusts audiences into the mind of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose landmark work as the director of the Manhattan Project’s Los Alamos Laboratory created the first atomic bomb.

An unprecedented cinematic event, OPPENHEIMER features an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt, Oscar® winner1 Matt Damon, Oscar® nominee Robert Downey Jr., Oscar® nominee3 Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Oscar® winners Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

The film was produced by Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. Nolan’s films, including Oppenheimer, Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, have earned more than $6 billion at the global box office and have been awarded 11 Oscars® and 36 nominations, including two Best Picture nominations. 
 
Nolan’s creative production team includes Director of Photography Hoyte van Hoytema, Production Designer Ruth De Jong, Editor Jennifer Lame, Costume Designer Ellen Mirojnick, Visual Effects Supervisor Andrew Jackson and Special Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Oscar® winner7 Ludwig Göransson.

OVER THREE HOURS OF SPECIAL FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM AND DVD

THE STORY OF OUR TIME: THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER*

NOW I AM BECOME DEATH - The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project's ambitious design for bridging multiple genres.
THE LUMINARIES - OPPENHEIMER's all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script's dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters.
THE MANHATTAN PROJECT - To visualize Oppenheimer's ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.
THE DEVIL OF DETAILS - A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity.
WALKING A MILE - Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER's immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.
CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? - Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape.
WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE - Christopher Nolan's closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.

TRAILERS

INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER - FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize OPPENHEIMER's dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.
MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER - Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns OPPENHEIMER illustrates onscreen.
TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB - Explore how one man's relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.
*Also available on participating Digital platforms



