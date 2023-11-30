ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Will Be Broadcast on ABC This January

ABC will head into the new year with the exclusive broadcast premiere of the Emmy Award-nominated Hulu Original comedy “Only Murders in the Building.”

Season one of the critically acclaimed hit series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will air Tuesdays in January, with the first three episodes debuting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, following a new semifinal episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), returning in 2024 on its new night.

When to Watch ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on ABC

The airdate schedule for the 10-episode season of “Only Murders in the Building” is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific):

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 1-3)

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 4-6)

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 7-9)

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Episode 10)

Recently renewed for a fourth season, “Only Murders in the Building” is the most-viewed Hulu Original comedy series ever. The show’s first season hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbit, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

About Season One Of “Only Murders In The Building”

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex SECRETS OF the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another.

Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.