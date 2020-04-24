ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME Draws Audience of Over 270 Million People; Raises $127 Million In Commitments

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced estimated viewership and engagement numbers for THE ONE World: Together At Home global broadcast special. More than 270 million people tuned in to the special and its related content across television and digital platforms, produced to support frontline healthcare workers and global COVID-19 response efforts. Final viewership totals will be shared when available.

These figures do not yet include viewership numbers in Africa or the Middle East, or from markets where the special has not yet aired. Chinese broadcasters Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Bytedance, Kuaishou, NetEase, bilibili and Weibo will air the special in the coming week.

One World: Together At Home, co-hosted by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, kicked off with a six-hour digital stream followed by a two-hour broadcast special in countries across the world. Artists, philanthropists, and world leaders were all on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world, focusing on communities impacted by COVID-19. The eight hours included conversations with, and tributes to, the scientists, healthcare professionals, and other essential services workers that have led the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic eight-hour globally promoted special, garnered unprecedented worldwide distribution, reaching billions. More than 60 global broadcast networks, nine major digital platforms and hundreds of affiliates, across more than 175 countries, celebrated and supported brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

In the U.S., according to results from Nielsen Media Research, an estimated 20.7 million viewers tuned into the two hour broadcast special across multiple networks including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, and iHeartMedia.

According to Alphonso data, 45% of all live TV viewers in the U.S. tuned into the special.

Globally, One World: Together at Home partnered with major broadcasters in 175 countries, including BBC One, beIN Media Group, Bloomberg Media, Canal + International, Caracol Television, Corus Entertainment, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, DPAN.TV American Sign Language (ASL) supported by Comcast, DPG, Media, Dubai-TV, France-TV, Fuji TV, Hulu-Japan, Insight TV, JOOX, Katz Networks, LiveNow/ELEVEN Sports, Mediacorp, M6-France, MultiChoice, National Geographic, Naver Corp, NOVA-Bulgaria, One Championship, RAI Italy, Rede Globo, Rogers Media, RTE, RTL, Sony Pictures-Latin America, Seven Network, Sony Pictures-India, Turner Network Television International, SVT-Sweden, TV2-Denmark, TV2-Norway, TVE-Spain, TV4-Sweden, UNIVISION, Viacom18 and YLE-Finland.

In addition to these broadcasters, the digital special was accessible via dozens of streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, ARD, beIN Media Group, Bell Media, Brut Media, Caracol Television, Corus Entertainment, DailyMotion, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, Facebook, France-TV, Hulu-Japan, IMDb, Instagram, JOOX, LiveXLive, M6-France, Mediacorp, Multichoice, Naver Corp, Network 10, One Championship, Rede Globo, Rogers Media, Roku, SET & Sony-Liv, The Guardian, TIDAL, TuneIn, TV2-Denmark, TV2-Norway, TVE-Spain, TVI-Portugal, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YLE-Finland and YouTube.

The event raised $127 million in commitments from corporate partners and philanthropists to date for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the pandemic. Donations to the fund will support WHO's work around the world, the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF. The digital and broadcast special also asked viewers to be active participants, encouraging global citizens to take action and voice their support for global COVID-19 response efforts.

The Together At Home effort will also aid over 100 additional local and regional charities that will also receive funds, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Relief, Feeding America and United Way, among others. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders actualized their giving to contribute quickly to related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development.

For more information about Global Citizen please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO's response to the pandemic, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19, and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.





