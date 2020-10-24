ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD and THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO Are Motion Picture Winners At The 7th Annual LMGI Awards

Check out the full list of winners!

The Location Managers Guild International /LMGI announced the winners of its 7th Annual LMGI Awards tonight hosted by Isaiah Mustafa, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe, and recognizing outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Celebrating the theme "2020 Vision: We See It First," this year's LMGI Awards broke with tradition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ceremony was presented on a digital platform and streamed to a worldwide and more inclusive audience on www.youtube.com/LMGI.



"At a time when the industry is shifting under our collective feet, the LMGI Awards were a bright spot in a sea of pandemic angst, messaging solidarity, inclusion and hope. International Location Professionals serve the industry with tireless creativity and ingenuity. We are so proud of our Award recipients and nominees--they are all winners," said Awards Co-chair and former LMGI President Lori Balton.



The Motion Picture winners are ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (Columbia Pictures) and THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO (Amazon Prime Video). The Television Series winners are PERRY MASON (HBO), KILLING EVE (BBC America), and a tie between LITTLE AMERICA (Apple TV+) and ZEROZEROZERO (Amazon Prime Video) in a newly created category of Outstanding Locations in a Limited Anthology. MASK OF ZODIAK won for Outstanding Commercial and TOSCANA FILM COMMISSION won for Outstanding Film Commission. The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.



Acclaimed Oscar-winning director Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X), whose films have reflected significant cultural and historical content with the highest quality, received the acclaimed LMGI Trailblazer Award honoring the groundbreaking Spectrum of Lee's extraordinary award-winning work over the past three decades, presented by Location Manager Tim Stacker (I Am Legend, BlacKkKlansman). Producer, director and Oscar-winning writer Christopher McQuarrie (The Usual Suspects, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Mummy) was bestowed with this year's Eva Monley Award, which recognizes and honors industry members who support the vision of location professionals, presented by actor, writer and director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Star Wars- The Last Jedi). Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds) presented Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Gary Sinise with the esteemed Humanitarian Award, honoring him for establishing the Gary Sinise Foundation

with the mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need. Veteran Location Manager Veronique Vowell (Cold Case, Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere, Ray Donovan, The Replacements, Angels in the Outfield, and The Distinguished Gentleman) received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Art Director Corey Kaplan and Production Designer Jess Kender.



Additional presenters included Noah Wyle (ER, The Red Line), Tim Williams (Travago, Geico Gekko, Tony the Tiger, Old Spice), Damaris Lewis (Pose, BlacKkKlansman, Fatale), Golden Calf winner Sylvia Hoeks (See, The Girl in the Spider's Web), Jim Cashman ("Jamie" from Progressive), Graham McTavish (Rocky, Rambo, Hobbit Trilogy) and Blair Underwood (Rules for Engagement, Deep Impact, Gattaca). The program was produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein.

2020 LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

HONORARY AWARDS

Trailblazer Award - Spike Lee

Lifetime Achievement Award - Veronique Vowell/ LMGI

Eva Monley Award - Christopher McQuarrie

Humanitarian Award - Gary Sinise

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Columbia Pictures

Rick Schuler /LMGI, Steve Mapel /LMGI

1917 - DreamWorks Pictures, Emma Pill /LMGI

Dolemite is My Name - Netflix , David B. Lyons /LMGI, Russel Hadaya

A Hidden Life - FOX Searchlight Pictures, Markus Bensch /LMGI, Leo Baumgartner

Jojo Rabbit - FOX Searchlight Pictures, Jan Adler /LMGI

Little Women - SONY Pictures, Douglas Dresser /LMGI, Kyle "Snappy" Oliver /LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

The Last Black Man in San Francisco - A24

Daniel Lee /LMGI

6 Underground - Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix, Enrico Latella /LMGI,

Simon Crook /LMGI

Da 5 Bloods - 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Netflix, Nui Voradet Emeam

Extraction - Netflix, Mary Barltrop /LMGI

Peanut Butter Falcon - Armory Films, Roadside Attractions, Jody Schiesser

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

PERRY MASON - HBO

Jonathan Jansen /LMGI, Alexander Georges /LMGI,

Brian Kinney /LMGI, Alex Moreno /LMGI

Babylon Berlin:Season 3- X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix: David Pieper /LMGI

The Crown: Season 3 - Netflix, Pat Karam /LMGI, Pedro "Tate" Aråez /LMGI

See: Season 1 - Apple TV+, Trevor Brokop, Nick Bergstedt, Michael Gazetas /LMGI

(posthumous)

Westworld: Season 3 - HBO , Mandi Dillin /LMGI, Michael Wesley /LMGI

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu, Rob Coleman, Mike Mizrahi, Dexter Wiseman

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Killing Eve: Season 3 - BBC America

Jamie Parsons, Jordi Utset, Lucian Asan

Gigi/Haji - Netflix, Antonia Grant, Idris Ahmed, Tooru Hayakawa, Katsumasa Morita

Goliath: Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video, Scott Poole, Errol Reichow /LMGI

Messiah - Netflix, Wendell Hinkle, Marco Giacalone /LMGI, Hilton Clay Peres /LMGI

Treadstone - Captivate Entertainment, USA Network, Imre Légmån /LMGI,

Rosita Cannata, Bong Cho, Wesker Hsing

White Lines - Netflix, Germån Traver, Leon Seth

**(TIE) OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION

*Little America - Apple TV+

Mike Hartel, Rocco Nisivoccia, Adrian Knight /LMGI

*ZeroZeroZero - Amazon Prime Video

Gianni Antonio Grazioli, Christian Peritore, Juan Pablo Noval,

Lily Flaschner, Virginia McCollam, Babacar Seck, Zoubir Belgsir,

Hicham Jamaledine

Belgravia - Epix, Mark "Sparky" Ellis

Catherine the Great - HBO, Vytautas Riabovas, Kestas Cicenasas, Svetlana Lukash

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA - HBO, Matthew Kania

The Spy - Netflix , Rabi El Bakki, Zsuzsa Gregua, Zsolt Valkony

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Mask of the Zodiac - Link - Stink Shanghai

Ben Qian, Allen Cao

Ford: Human Power - Link - Primo, Alejando Bresciani

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words - Link - Design Army,

Dean Alexander

Gucci: Of Course A Horse - Link - GE-Projects, Beau Bright

Renault Clio: The French Exchange - Link - Academy Films, Mark Jones,

Eugene Strange

Sprite "You Are Not Alone" - Link - Primo, Hernan Dal Maso

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Toscana Film Commission

Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission

The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario

New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission

