Nordic Thriller A WHITE, WHITE DAY Will Make Its North American Theatrical Premiere Via VIRTUAL CINEMA 4/17

In A WHITE, WHITE DAY, an off-duty police chief (a chilling Ingvar Sigurdsson, who received Cannes' Critics' Week award for Best Actor for his performance) in a remote Icelandic town, begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier.

Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth takes over his life and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones. Combining classic thriller tropes with a distinctly Nordic arthouse sensibility, A WHITE, WHITE DAY, the second feature from Hlynur Palmason "engages in storytelling that's both powerful and fresh throughout, marking him as a talent to watch" (The Hollywood Reporter).

A WHITE, WHITE DAY -- the very first new theatrical release to premiere in Film Movement's Virtual Cinema in conjunction with movie theater partners across NORTH AMERICA -- will be available to consumers for $12 per virtual ticket purchased directly through participating theaters or filmmovement.com Exhibitors will receive 50% of all revenues.

Currently the FILM MOVEMENT's VIRTUAL CINEMA is offering a slate of five award-winning films including Jan Komasa's Oscar-nominee CORPUS CHRISTI, Diao Yinan's noir thriller, THE WILD GOOSE LAKE , Bertrand Bonello's genre mash-up ZOMBI CHILD and two digitally restored classics with L'INNOCENTE, Luchino Visconti's final film, and DONA FLOR AND HER TWO HUSBANDS, Sonia Braga's 1976 sexy breakthrough comedy.





