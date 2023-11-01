Nikki Haley to Appear on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW with Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show airs tonight at 11PM ET/PT. 

Nov. 01, 2023

Nikki Haley to Appear on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW with Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God

Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley will join guest host Charlamagne Tha God for an interview on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show tonight at 11PM ET/PT. 

Her appearance continues The Daily Show’s mission of presenting a wide range of voices including candidates and office holders from both parties. This season alone, The Daily Show has welcomed President BidenRepresentative Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSenator Lindsey GrahamSenator Raphael WarnockGovernor Gretchen Whitmer, and most recently, Representative Nancy Mace on Monday night.

About The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning The Daily Show has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world. The Daily Show redefined the late-night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society. And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear The Daily Show offers the most comedy in late-night across the most platforms.



