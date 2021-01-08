Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nicole Kidman and More Stop By THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON This Week

See what's coming up this week on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON:

Jan. 8, 2021  

Nicole Kidman and More Stop By THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON This Week

See what's coming up this week on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON:


Friday, January 8: Guests include Rob Lowe, Lil Nas X, Regé-Jean Page and Mark Normand. Show #1383A

Monday, January 11: Guests include Rashida Jones, Bill Burr and musical guest Old Dominion. Show #1384A

Tuesday, January 12: Guests include Anne Hathaway, Lilly Singh and musical guest Jazmine Sullivan. Show #1385A

Wednesday, January 13: Guests include Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett and musical guest Jacob Collier ft. Daniel Caesar. Show #1386A

Thursday, January 14: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rico Nasty. Show #1387A

**Friday, January 15: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Henry Hall. Show #1388A

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door