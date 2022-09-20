Nicole Byer, Kathy Griffin & More Join CURSED FRIENDS Comedy Central Film

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The film is set to premiere Saturday, October 8th at 8PM ET/PT.

Sep. 20, 2022  

MTV Entertainment Studios TODAY announced Cursed Friends, a new Comedy Central original movie from Propagate and Will Arnett's Electric Avenue is set to premiere Saturday, October 8th at 8PM ET/PT.

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Grand Crew), Jessica Lowe (Minx, The Righteous Gemstones), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Reacher), and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force, The Matrix Resurrections) lead an all-star cast in this nostalgic supernatural comedy.

The film will also star Joey Fatone, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Nicole Richie, along with Ken Marino and Rob Riggle, with an appearance by Will Arnett.

After a drunken reunion, four 30-something childhood friends wake up on Halloween to realize that a predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) that they played in 2002 is starting to come true for them in hilarious and disturbing ways.

They must band together to help each other escape the WILD fates that have turned their lives upside down -- from having 100 kids with the hometown loser, to leading a cult, to marrying NSYNC's Joey Fatone.

The film was executive produced by Peter Principato and Joel Zadak for Artists First, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, and Evan Thompson for Electric Avenue, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, and Isabel San Vargas for Propagate, Ari Pearce and Andrew Lutin for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands - MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Network and TV Land - as well as MTV Entertainment Studios which produces acclaimed series and movies and the award-winning, Oscar-nominated MTV Documentary Films.

Founded in 2015 by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, who pioneered the global format business in the late 1990s, Propagate has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Paris. Its recent credits "Rebelde Way" for Netflix, "UNTOLD" for Netflix, the FOX drama "Our Kind of People," starring Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut, "Animals on the Loose: A You vs. the WILD Interactive Movie," starring Bear Grylls for Netflix, "Escape the Undertaker," an interactive movie starring WWE SUPERSTARS for Netflix, "Notre Dame: Our Lady of Paris" for ABC and "Go-Big Show" on TBS, and the upcoming American adaptation of The Eurovision Song Contest, as well as the unscripted "November 13: Attack on Paris" "Haunted" and "Prank Encounters" for Netflix, and "In Search Of" and "Kings of Pain" for the History Channel.

In scripted, "Blood and Treasure" and "Broke" for CBS, "Charmed" for The CW, the recently aired election-themed puppet special on Fox, "Let's Be Real" and the upcoming "Zorro" television series for NBC. Propagate also created and produced the podcast, "An Oral History of The Office" for Spotify.

Propagate's expanding portfolio of companies includes Electus ("You vs. Wild", "Running WILD With Bear Grylls," "Jane the Virgin," "Fashion Star"), Big Breakfast ("Adam Ruins Everything", "Hot Date"), Notional ("Chopped" franchise), and talent management firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Select Management.

