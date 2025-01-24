Nickelodeon Unveils KID COWBOY, First Original Animated Series for YouTube

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Preschoolers will saddle up for a wild ride as Nickelodeon unveils Kid Cowboy, its first original animated series for YouTube, centering on a guitar-playing kid hero who champions for justice in a futuristic world.

Debuting Friday, Jan. 24, on Nickelodeon’s Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube channel, the music-driven, Spanish language-infused series is produced by Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Studio, created by Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler, and executive produced by Wexler and 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan. Kid Cowboy marks Nickelodeon’s first original animated series specially developed for YouTube, with new content rolling out regularly across the brand’s ecosystem of preschool channels, which are designated as Made for Kids on the platform.

Kid Cowboy follows the escapades of the title character, as he keeps watch over the diverse, futuristic kid world of Esperanza, fighting for good in the name of The Cowboy Code--Be Brave! Be Kind! Be True! Riding his mechanical flying Robohorse Sundance, alongside his mejor amiga (Best Friend) Luna, Kid is always ready to save the day. Through the use of immersive Spanish language and interactive play-along adventures, Kid Cowboy invites preschoolers to use critical thinking and solve missions alongside Kid and Luna. The dynamic duo shines as a team, collaborating and supporting each other while they stand up for what's right.

“Over the past five years, we have invested to build one of the strongest and largest YouTube networks in the industry. While this allows us to support our iconic franchises, it also allows us to introduce new IP where the largest share of kids are,” said Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio. “We are excited to partner with visionary creator Freddy Wexler to bring the vibrant, musical world of Kid Cowboy to life--launching a new era of characters and content that resonates deeply with the next generation of kids across the globe."

"Kid Cowboy is a futuristic playground of flying robo-horses, incredible music, and a cast of kids as diverse and dynamic as the stories they’re living,” said Wexler. “The move to premiere it on YouTube signals a strategic pivot to meet audiences where they are—on digital-first platforms—while setting a new standard for how franchises are born. Kid Cowboy isn’t just a show; it’s a reimagining of cowboy culture and a new blueprint for how kids’ entertainment can evolve in a world dominated by streaming and short-form content.”

"Growing up, I never saw kids like me in Westerns, and this series changes that,” said Estefan. “Through the adventures of Kid and Luna, I hope children everywhere see themselves reflected on screen, while also learning the values of bravery, kindness, and staying true to themselves. I was so happy when Freddy called me to be a part of this incredible experience.”

Kid Cowboy is produced by Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Studio and created by Freddy Wexler. Wexler and 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan serve as executive producers and principal composers. Production for the Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Studio is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Eliza Hart, Vice President, Preschool Development; Marc Cantone, Vice President, Preschool Digital Content; and Kyle Cushman, Senior Vice President, Strategy.

ABOUT FREDDY WEXLER

Freddy Wexler is a visionary storyteller at the intersection of music, film, television, and other media. A Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and producer with 11 Billboard #1s, Wexler’s work includes hit songs recorded by global superstars like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, BlackPink, Billy Joel, Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Selena Gomez, Rosé, Demi Lovato, Tiesto, Avicii, Martin Garrix, and the Jonas Brothers, as well as groundbreaking projects in film, TV, animation, and theater. Kid Cowboy joins his growing multi-media slate, which includes the previously announced Coach Keith (Orion/Amazon), Soul Superhero (Westbrook), Grace (Disney), and Everett Green (Random House). With Kid Cowboy, Wexler once again showcases his ability to create music-driven franchises that inspire, entertain, and leave a lasting impact.

Emilio Estefan is a world-renowned music, television, and film producer who has been instrumental in shaping, developing, and directing the careers of his superstar wife, Gloria, as well as Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and Jon Secada, among many others. A Cuban immigrant, he is the recipient of 19 Grammy Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’s written music for some of the most iconic film soundtracks, including The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, and Evita. He’s produced the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Kennedy Center Awards, and the Latin Grammy’s, which he helped create. He is Executive Producer of the Tony-Award nominated smash Broadway musical, On Your Feet! Most recently, the Library of Congress honored Emilio and Gloria with the distinguished Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. According to NPR, “the Estefans are the Jay and Bey of Latin music.”

