Nick Offerman to Round Out Casting for Peacock's Upcoming Comedic Thriller Series THE RESORT

Peacock announced TODAY that Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation, Pam & Tommy) will round out the series lead casting of the highly-anticipated comedic thriller series THE RESORT, a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera's most bizarre unsolved mysteries.

Offerman joins previously announced series stars William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti, with Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol rounding out series leads and Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker as recurring guest stars.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Andy Siara will write and executive produce. Sam Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton, via Anonymous Content, serve as executive producers. Allison Miller will serve as Executive Producer and writer. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as Co-Executive Producer. Ben Sinclair will also direct and executive produce episodes 1-4.

Siara (Palm Springs, Lodge 49) is also a writer and co-producer on Peacock and UCP's upcoming limited series ANGELYNE with Emmy Rossum (Shameless) starring in the title role. Miller serves as showrunner and executive producer. ANGELYNE is about the L.A. billboard icon and loosely inspired by the 2017 Hollywood Reporter story about her life.

The series is currently in production in the tropical location of Puerto Rico.

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to THE TEST when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

Photo by Taylor Miller