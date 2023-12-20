Niall Horan Takes THE VOICE Crown For Second Year in a Row

All five Season 24 finalists earned a four-chair turn during their blind auditions.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

Niall Horan Takes THE VOICE Crown For Second Year in a Row

Huntley, a 33-year-old soulful rock artist from Fredericksburg, Va., was named champion of “The Voice” Season 24 tonight.

Huntley faced tough competition from the other finalists this season, including teammate Mara Justine from Team Niall, Lila Forde from Team Legend, and Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar from Team Reba. All five Season 24 finalists earned a four-chair turn during their blind auditions.

In his blind audition, Huntley, known for his unique raspy voice, earned four chair turns from the coaches with his powerful performance of the Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels,” which had coaches fighting for him. He ultimately chose to join Team Niall, where he and teammate Brailey Lenderman performed a duet of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand” during the battle rounds. For the ultra-competitive three-way knockout round, he did a showstopping performance of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

During the playoffs, Huntley performed an emotional rendition of David Kushner’s “Daylight” to honor his daughter, which secured him a spot in the Top 12. In the first live show, he performed “With a Little Help From My Friends” by the Beatles, which earned him a spot in the semifinals. The following week, Huntley joined Lila Ford and Mac Royals for A HAUNTING trio performance of “exile” by Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver, and then wowed with the crowd-pleaser “Way Down We Go” by KALEO.

On Monday night’s telecast, Huntley continued to impress the coaches and viewers alike with an up-tempo live performance of “Higher” by Creed as well as a down-tempo performance of “Another Love” by Tom Odell.

Before being crowned the winner during tonight’s finale, Huntley was joined on stage by coach Niall Horan for a heartfelt duet of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan.

Huntley's presence on the show's social media platforms this season garnered immense popularity, with his performances accumulating 46.6 million views across "The Voice" pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Huntley was singing and impersonating Elvis by the time he was 4, and at 14 wanted to pursue music. After two years of college, he moved to Nashville but didn’t find the success he had imagined. After falling out of love with the music grind, he moved back home to Virginia. In 2016, Huntley welcomed his daughter and five years later welcomed his son.

He never had a relationship with his own father, which motivated him to be very involved in his kids’ lives. Since 2022, Huntley has found success as a booking agent for musicians. Now that music is coming back into his life, he’s been a full-time musician gigging five times a week all over Virginia. 

Fresh off his win, Huntley will perform at this weekend’s Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, streaming exclusively on Peacock with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. He will kick off the game with a rendition of the National Anthem and put on a special halftime performance.

“The Voice” is the most-watched unscripted entertainment broadcast series this season and is averaging 8.4 million viewers across all platforms (L7).

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE PEOPLES JOKER Picked Up By Altered Innocence For North America Release Photo
THE PEOPLE'S JOKER Picked Up By Altered Innocence For North America Release

THE PEOPLE’S JOKER, a queer coming-of-age parody, has been picked up by Altered Innocence for North America. Drew directed, edited, co-wrote, and stars in the queer coming-of-age superhero world parody that reimagines the Joker's origin, with IFC Center in NYC opening the film on April 5th and additional markets and engagements to be announced.

2
Peacocks THE TRAITORS Welcomes Fans to an Immersive Experience Photo
Peacock's THE TRAITORS Welcomes Fans to an Immersive Experience

Peacock announced The Traitors Experience, an immersive, competitive game play experience popping up in Los Angeles this January. The experience will transport attendees into the series’ Scottish castle, where fans experience their own version of the show’s competition as they complete games and puzzles to determine the Traitor among their group.

3
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns For Its 22nd Season in January Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns For Its 22nd Season in January

Allowing Bill Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

4
THE REGIME Sets March Premiere Date on HBO Photo
THE REGIME Sets March Premiere Date on HBO

THE REGIME tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel. The cast includes Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series TrailerVideo: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Video: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo VentimigliaVideo: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo Ventimiglia
John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!
Photos: Inside the NIGHT COURT Holiday Special With John LarroquettePhotos: Inside the NIGHT COURT Holiday Special With John Larroquette

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central WONKA
APPROPRIATE
HARMONY