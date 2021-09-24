New York Times' New CONTROLLING BRITNEY SPEARS Documentary Airs Tonight

Controlling Britney Spears, a new followup to the acclaimed documentary Framing Britney Spears, will air tonight on FX and Hulu.

Produced by The New York Times, the documentary will reveal new court documents, allegations, and alleged surveillance surrounding Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship. The documentary will also include an exclusive interview with someone who worked on Spears' security team for nine years.

"When Britney Spears told the court her conservatorship was abusive, she worried the public wouldn't believe her. People sought us out -- at great risk to themselves -- because they felt compelled to back her up with evidence. The "Framing Britney Spears" follow-up airs tonight," Samantha Stark, the documentary's director shared in a tweet.

Framing Britney Spears brought national attention to the #FreeBritney movement, a group of Spears' fans who aimed to expose the controversial conservatorship that she is currently living under. It was nominated for two Emmy awards.