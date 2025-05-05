New Series TYLER PERRY'S DIVORCED SISTAS Greenlit at BET+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BET+ has picked up Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, a new BET+ original series and the first original to launch under Mr. Perry’s recently expanded, multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group—one of the largest deals in the industry with a Black creator. A fresh extension of the Sistas universe, the series will premiere on Monday, June 9, on BET, the day of the 2025 BET Awards, and will be available to stream on BET+ starting Tuesday, June 10.

The ensemble cast features LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Khadeen Indréa (Ellis Ever After), Porscha Coleman (Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!), Briana Price (Step Up: High Water), Jennifer Sears (Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Funeral), RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse), DeVon Franklin (Kingdom Business), Donovan Christie Jr. (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), and Robert Christopher Riley (Dynasty).

Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas follows five close friends—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood.

“Divorced Sistas is a story of resilience and the power of female friendship,” said creator, writer, and director Tyler Perry. “It is my hope that audiences will fall in love with these dynamic characters, and that they will be able to explore their own personal truths about healing and love in the process. I’m excited to launch this brand new show, and proud to do it on BET's biggest night of the year and in their 45th year of programming!” From Tyler Perry Studios, Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas is created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, who also serves as an executive producer.

