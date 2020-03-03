New Series AUNT CISSY Set To Premiere April 2020

Kathy Garver, who played the iconic role of "Cissy" on one of the most popular TV sitcoms of all time, "Family Affair," is returning to star in the upcoming new series "Aunt Cissy." The series has finished principle filming and is in its final days of post-production. The date for the premiere of the pilot has been set for April 2020, says producer and creator Scott Travis of Travis Hunt Productions.

In "Aunt Cissy," Cissy hit the big time as a teenager in New York City, becoming a top actress of her generation. She now lives in Los Angeles and is about to finally retire from show biz in order to live a new and adventurous life roaming the world with her hot shot film producer fiancé, Robert (Keith Coogan), when who should show up on her doorstep but her twin niece and nephew, needing a place to live! Will Cissy leave town and lead a life of adventure or will she give up her plans and stay with her family?

"The new series has an all star cast. We had a lot of fun shooting the pilot and we all look forward to the next episodes we'll shoot after our premiere in April," says Scott Travis.

Emmy Award winner Patrika Darbo ("Days of Our Lives" & "The Bay") and Renee Lawless (Tyler Perry's "The Have and The Have Nots") are Cissy's two best friends. Carlo Mendez ("The Bay") plays her hot Latin housekeeper and Emmy-nominated Miles Tagtmeyer ("Broken") and brilliant newcomer, Madison Young, play Cissy's niece and nephew. The show also stars Golden Globe-nominated actress, Susan Anton, as Cissy's arch nemesis, Kate Linder ("Young and the Restless") as her outlandish agent and Michael Vaccaro and Adyr Villavicencio are her zany gay next door neighbors.

Created and Produced by Scott Travis, directed by Emmy Nominated Billy Clift (A Long Road to Freedom) and Written by Michael Vaccaro (Child of the '70s).

"Family Affair" ran on CBS-TV from September 12, 1966 to March 4, 1971. It centered on a bachelor and wealthy engineer, Bill Davis (played by Brian Keith) as he raises his brother's three orphaned children in New York City. The series starred Kathy Garver as Catherine "Cissy" Davis, Johnny Whitaker as Jonathan "Jody" Davis, Anissa Jones as Elizabeth "Buffy" Davis, Sebastian Cabot as "Mr. French" and of course Mrs. Beasley, the famous doll.





