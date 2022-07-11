New POKEMON Series to Feature Fans of the Trading Card Game

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 11, 2022  

The Pokémon Company International, the organization responsible for management of the Pokémon brand outside of Asia, announced TODAY the initial development of a new unscripted series involving the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) and the opening of a casting call for fans of all ages and interests in the best-selling TCG.

Casting for the series will be focused on fans located in the Los Angeles, California area, and those interested in applying can visit the casting agency website here.

"The Pokémon Trading Card Game has been a cornerstone of the Pokémon brand since it was introduced more than 25 years ago and at the center of its success is its fans," said Barry Sams, vice president of The Pokémon Trading Card Game at The Pokémon Company International.

"From dedicated competitors in the Play! Pokémon program and casual players battling after school with friends and family to collectors or general enthusiasts, we're looking forward to spotlighting the stories of our diverse TCG fans. Anyone in the Los Angeles area with a Pokémon TCG story to tell is encouraged to apply."

Driven by the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon was the top-selling toy property at US retail in 20211 and has been the number one-selling toy property to date in 20222. The Pokémon TCG is currently available in 76 countries and regions and 13 languages and tens of billions of Pokémon TCG cards have been shipped globally since the game launched 25 years ago3.

The most recent expansion, Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Astral Radiance, launched in May of 2022 and the next, Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Lost Origin, launches on September 9, 2022. Fans can also enjoy a special Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion which launched on July 1, 2022 and is based on the massively popular Pokémon GO mobile game - as well as an updated version of Pokémon TCG: Battle Academy, which was recognized by The Toy Association as the 2021 "Game of the Year" at the annual Toy of the Year Awards.

