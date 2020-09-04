New Information About the Disappearance of Carole Baskin's Husband in 48 HOURS SUSPICION

"The Tiger King Mystery" is out September 9th.

Richard Schlesinger and 48 HOURS SUSPICION uncover startling new information linked to the disappearance of Carole Baskin's former husband Don Lewis in the special series premiere episode, "The Tiger King Mystery," to be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 9 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The nation was captivated earlier this year with the Netflix hit series "Tiger King," about an Oklahoma-based, eccentric big-cat owner named Joe Exotic and his epic battle with Tampa-based animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Throughout the series and on his own Youtube channel, Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed Tiger King, claimed Baskin had murdered her former husband Don Lewis in 1997. Joe Exotic also made the sensational allegation that Baskin fed Lewis to their tigers. His body has never been found. Baskin has strongly denied the allegations and Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff Chad Chronister has said that Baskin is neither a suspect nor a person of interest in the case.

Now, in her first television interview, Trish Farr-Payne claims her ex-husband Kenny Farr may have been connected to Lewis' disappearance. Kenny Farr was a handyman who worked for Lewis and Baskin.

Farr-Payne tells Richard Schlesinger that two days before Lewis was reported missing, Farr told her: "Don's gone, and I DON'T want you talking about him."

Farr-Payne also tells Schlesinger that a large, padlocked freezer appeared on her front porch and soon vanished.

"How long after Don disappeared did the freezer disappear," Schlesinger asks.

"About a week after Don disappeared," Farr-Payne says.

She tells 48 HOURS SUSPICION she waited years to tell police about her suspicions involving the freezer and other key information revealed in the Wednesday, Sept. 9 broadcast.

"I was afraid for my kids," she tells Schlesinger. "You know, I had my kids. I was afraid for them. I was more afraid for them than anything."

48 HOURS SUSPICION was unable to reach Kenny Farr for comment.

48 HOURS SUSPICION is from the team at CBS News' award-winning true crime series 48 HOURS. Broadcast Wednesdays at 10:00 PM, 48 HOURS SUSPICION features intriguing cases where people live under suspicion but the truth is often elusive.

48 HOURS SUSPICION: "The Tiger King Mystery" also features interviews with Lewis' ex-wife, Lewis' three daughters and more.

48 HOURS SUSPICION: "The Tiger King Mystery" is produced by Chuck Stevenson and Stephanie Slifer. Jordan Kinsey is the field producer. Richard Barber and Grayce Arlotta Berner are the editors. Patti Aronofsky is the senior producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

Watch a preview here:

