New Feature WITCHY WAYS Hits Streaming Platforms

FilmMcQueen and writer-director Jane Clark (Crazy Bitches, Meth Head) have released Witchy Ways, a new feature film distributed by Wolfe Video. The supernatural romance, which explores love, identity, and modern witchcraft, is now available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home in multiple territories including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and Switzerland.

ABOUT THE FILM

Witchy Ways follows Eve (Diora Baird), a corporate brand manager who retreats to her late mother’s cottage and meets Danni (Marem Hassler), an artist descended from a long line of witches. Their relationship—initially uneasy—develops into a romantic connection that challenges Eve’s assumptions about logic, belief, and belonging.

The ensemble cast includes Candis Cayne, Guinevere Turner, David Fumero, Marc Price, and Paul Fox. Cayne, known for Dirty Sexy Money and The Magicians, was the first transgender actress to secure a recurring role on U.S. primetime television.

Clark conceived Witchy Ways in collaboration with longtime friend and performer Marem Hassler, with the goal of linking contemporary queer storytelling to themes of self-acceptance and community often found in depictions of witchcraft. The film draws inspiration from A Discovery of Witches and Practical Magic, combining supernatural elements with a grounded, character-driven narrative.

Through research into modern witchcraft, Clark found parallels between the search for identity in witch communities and that of LGBTQ+ individuals seeking visibility and connection—an idea that informed the film’s tone and subject matter.