Neve Campbell Will Return to the SCREAM Franchise

She will play Sidney Prescott for the fifth time.

Variety reports that Neve Campbell will once again play Sidney Prescott. The actress will return for the upcoming "Scream" film.

She played this role in four previous "Scream" movies.

"After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and ALL THAT he's created in the 'Scream' franchise," Campbell said. "I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro."

Courtney Cox and David Arquette are also reprising their roles. Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights") and Jenna Ortega ("You") make up the rest of the known cast.

"We're pinching ourselves!" Radio Silence said in a statement. "It's hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn't be a 'Scream' movie without Neve and we're so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro."

