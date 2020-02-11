Netflix's CLICKBAIT Rounds Out Cast

Deadline reports that "Clickbait," the upcoming Netflix limited series, has rounded out its cast.

Abraham Lim, Jessica Collins, Ian Meadows, Daniel Henshall, Motell Foster, Jaylin Fletcher and Camaron Engels will star.

Tony Ayres and David Heyman produce.

Clickbait explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media and reveals the ever widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

