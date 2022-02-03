Netflix Sets THAT 90'S SHOW Cast

Hello, Wisconsin! Netflix has announced the cast for That 90's Show, their new followup to the hit series, That 70's Show.

It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Introducing the new Point Place teens, series regulars include:

Ashley Aufderheide (she/her; Emergence, Four Kids and It) as Gwen. Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Callie Haverda (she/her; The Lost Husband, Shut Eye) as Leia Forman. Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She's just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.

Mace Coronel (he/him; Pocket, Wireless, Colin in Black & White) as Jay. Jay is charming and flirty - at least, he tries. It doesn't always come out right. When he's not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Maxwell Acee Donovan (he/him; Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) as Nate. The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

Reyn Doi (he/him; Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Side Hustle, Drama Club) as Ozzie. Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He's insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Sam Morelos (she/her) as Nikki. Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

The teens will be joining the previously announced news that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be returning as Red and Kitty.

Kurtwood Smith as Red. A classic never goes out of style. When the new kids bring out the old Red, the spring in Red's step puts a spring in Kitty's too!

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty. A whole new world opens to Kitty with the new generation and she is right at home. It has never been cooler to be Kitty.