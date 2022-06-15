Netflix Sets Premiere For Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris' ENTERGALACTIC

Today, out of the Annecy International Film Festival during the Netflix Animation Showcase, it was announced the television event Entergalactic will premiere on Friday, September 30 on Netflix.

From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present Entergalactic, an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari - voiced by Mescudi - as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow - voiced by Jessica Williams.

An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Alongside Mescudi and Williams, Entergalactic boasts an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

Watch the date announcement here: