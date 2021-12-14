Netflix Sets AFTER LIFE Season Three Premiere

Netflix has announced that season three of After Life will debut on January 14. The critically acclaimed comedy-drama created by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final season with six new episodes.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.

After Life is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions. The series is created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais. Ricky Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.

Cast includes: Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Jo Hartley (In My Skin), and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), Colin Hoult (Almost Never) and Michelle Greenidge (It's A Sin). Kath Hughes (The Join of Missing Out), joins as new intern, Coleen

Guest stars include: Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James and Kate Robbins.